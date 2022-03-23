Arvind Kejriwal says 'will leave politics if BJP wins MCD polls'

Will leave politics if BJP wins MCD polls: Kejriwal

His remarks came after the Union Cabinet on Tuesday approved a bill to unify the three civic bodies -- North, East and South -- in Delhi

PTI, New Delhi,
  Mar 23 2022, 13:46 ist
  • updated: Mar 23 2022, 14:27 ist

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Wednesday attacked the BJP over the "postponement" of municipal elections, saying the AAP will quit politics if the saffron party gets these polls conducted timely and wins them.

His remarks came after the Union Cabinet on Tuesday approved a bill to unify the three civic bodies -- North, East and South -- in Delhi.

"We (the AAP) will leave politics if BJP gets the MCD polls held (timely) and wins them," Kejriwal told reporters outside the Delhi Assembly.

He added, "The BJP says it is the biggest political party in the world but it got scared by a small party and a small selection. I dare the BJP for timely MCD polls."

Later, Kejriwal took to Twitter and said that deferring the elections is an "insult to martyrs".

"Postponement of Delhi Municipal Corporation elections by BJP is an insult to the martyrs who had made sacrifices to establish democracy in the country by driving the British out of the country. Today they are postponing the Delhi Municipal Corporation elections due to fear of defeat, tomorrow they will postpone the elections of the states and the country,” Kejriwal tweeted. 

