Ashwani Kumar appointed Special Officer of unified MCD

Ashwani Kumar appointed as Special Officer of unified MCD, Gyanesh Bharti as Commissioner

Bharti, a 1998-batch IAS officer of the AGMUT cadre, is currently the Commissioner of the South Delhi Municipal Corporation

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • May 20 2022, 19:35 ist
  • updated: May 20 2022, 19:35 ist
A view of India Gate in Delhi. Credit: AFP File Photo

The Centre on Friday appointed IAS officers Ashwani Kumar and Gyanesh Bharti as the Special Officer and Commissioner of the unified Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) respectively, according to an order issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Kumar, a 1992-batch IAS officer of the AGMUT cadre, was the chief secretary of Puducherry.

Bharti, a 1998-batch IAS officer of the AGMUT cadre, is currently the Commissioner of the South Delhi Municipal Corporation.

According to the order, the appointments will come into effect from May 22, the day when the three civic bodies get unified.

The Centre on Wednesday had issued a notification saying the three civic bodies of Delhi will be formally merged on May 22.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Delhi
India News

What's Brewing

Not that amazing: Record-breaking Everest climber

Not that amazing: Record-breaking Everest climber

Most expensive car: 1955 Mercedes sells for €135 mn

Most expensive car: 1955 Mercedes sells for €135 mn

A pretty, stinky, rare mushroom fruits at IISc

A pretty, stinky, rare mushroom fruits at IISc

Fighting the good fight: Tale of Nikhat's resilience

Fighting the good fight: Tale of Nikhat's resilience

Vaishnaw makes 1st 5G call from trial network at IIT-M

Vaishnaw makes 1st 5G call from trial network at IIT-M

 