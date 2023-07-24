ASI team in Varanasi; to begin Gyanvapi survey today

ASI team in Varanasi, to begin scientific survey of Gyanvapi mosque complex today

The mosque's 'wazukhana', where a structure claimed by Hindu litigants to be a 'shivling' exists, will not be part of the survey

PTI
PTI, Varanasi (UP),
  • Jul 24 2023, 00:41 ist
  • updated: Jul 24 2023, 00:41 ist
Gyanvapi mosque. Credit: PTI File Photo

A team of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) arrived here on Sunday to conduct a scientific survey to determine if the Gyanvapi mosque located next to the Kashi Vishwanath temple is built upon a temple.

Advocate of the Hindu side Madan Mohan Yadav said that the ASI team will start the survey of the Gyanvapi complex at around 7 am on Monday.

Also Read | Varanasi court allows scientific survey of Gyanvapi mosque

He added that an advocate each of the petitioners will accompany the survey team.

District judge A K Vishvesh on Friday directed the ASI to conduct a detailed scientific survey -- including excavations, wherever necessary -- to determine if the mosque in Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh is built upon a temple.

The mosque's 'wazukhana', where a structure claimed by Hindu litigants to be a 'shivling' exists, will not be part of the survey, following an earlier Supreme Court order protecting that spot in the complex.

The judge directed the ASI to submit a report to the court by August 4, along with videos and photographs of survey proceedings.

India News
Uttar Pradesh
Gyanvapi Mosque
ASI
Archeological Survey of India

