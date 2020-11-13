At least 8 Pakistani soldiers killed by Indian Army in retaliatory firing along LoC: Report

At least 8 Pak soldiers killed by Indian Army along LoC

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Nov 13 2020, 18:35 ist
  • updated: Nov 13 2020, 18:37 ist
Credit: Reuters File Photo

At least 7-8 Pakistan Army soldiers were killed in retaliatory firing by the Indian Army in response to ceasefire violations from across the Line of Control on Friday, said ANI.

The list of Pakistan Army soldiers killed includes 2-3 Pakistan Army Special Service Group (SSG) commandoes, Indian Army sources told ANI.

Developing story. More details awaited. 

Pakistan
Jammu and Kashmir
Line of Control
Indian Army

