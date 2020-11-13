At least 8 Pakistani soldiers killed by Indian Army in retaliatory firing along LoC: Report

At least 7-8 Pakistan Army soldiers were killed in retaliatory firing by the Indian Army in response to ceasefire violations from across the Line of Control on Friday, said ANI.

The list of Pakistan Army soldiers killed includes 2-3 Pakistan Army Special Service Group (SSG) commandoes, Indian Army sources told ANI.

Developing story. More details awaited.