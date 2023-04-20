Atiq Ahmad gang member arrested

Atiq Ahmad gang member arrested

Asad Kalia was considered the right hand of Atiq's wife Shaista Praveen, who is wanted in the Umesh Pal murder case and is absconding

PTI
PTI, Prayagraj,
  • Apr 20 2023, 10:11 ist
  • updated: Apr 20 2023, 10:22 ist
Atiq Ahmad (60) and his brother Ashraf were shot dead at point-blank range by three men posing as journalists in the middle of a media interaction on Saturday night. Credit: PTI Photo

An alleged member of the Atiq Ahmed gang, carrying a reward of Rs 50,000, has been arrested, police said.

Asad Kalia, a resident of New Chakia, was arrested by the Kareli police on Wednesday, according to an official statement.

Also Read: Killing of Atiq Ahmed, brother: 5 cops suspended for negligence

Kalia was considered the right hand of Atiq's wife Shaista Praveen, who is wanted in the Umesh Pal murder case and is absconding.

A number of criminal cases, including attempt to murder and under the Arms Act are pending against Kalia at the Kareli police station, it said.

Atiq Ahmed
Uttar Pradesh
Prayagraj
India News

