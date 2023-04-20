Three men, who trained killers of Atiq and Ashraf, held

Atiq-Ashraf murder: Three men, who trained accused to behave as journos, detained

They have been detained from the railway station in Banda by the SIT probing the case

IANS
IANS, Lucknow,
  • Apr 20 2023, 14:17 ist
  • updated: Apr 20 2023, 14:25 ist
Slain gangster Atiq Ahmed. Credit: PTI File Photo

The three assailants, who shot dead gangster Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf, were trained to behave like real journalists before they joined a group of media persons at the hospital where the brothers were shot dead.

Three men, who helped the main accused in the murder of gangster Atiq Ahmed and his brother in pretending to be a reporter, have been detained by the Special Investigation Team, the police said on Thursday.

Three men, who work for a local news website, showed the ropes of reporting to Tiwari and helped him buy a camera, the police said.

Also read | Atiq Ahmed gang member arrested

They have been detained from the railway station in Banda by the Special Investigation Team probing the case.

The killers, Lovelesh Tiwari, Arun Maurya and Sunny Singh, had trailed the arrested gangster as journalists for an entire day before shooting him in front of television cameras and dozens of policemen on April 15, said the police.

Meanwhile, search for Shaista Parveen continued on Thursday also. "Raids were conducted in search of Shaista Parveen, wife of gangster Atiq Ahmed. A search operation was conducted after receiving information about some criminals hiding. The operation lasted for about two hours. A drone camera was also used in the operation. However, the operation did not prove successful today," senior police officer Samar Bahadur said.

Atiq Ahmed was accused in the murder of BSP MLA Raju Pal in 2005, as well as in the killing of Umesh Pal, a key witness in the BSP leader's murder, in February this year.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Atiq Ahmed
Uttar Pradesh
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

US tracking over 650 potential UFO cases

US tracking over 650 potential UFO cases

British physicist makes women scientists visible online

British physicist makes women scientists visible online

Deadliest stampedes of the past decade

Deadliest stampedes of the past decade

Solar eclipse wows viewers in Australia, Indonesia

Solar eclipse wows viewers in Australia, Indonesia

Kashmir's Ramadan drummers wake neighbours for 'sahri'

Kashmir's Ramadan drummers wake neighbours for 'sahri'

SpaceX’s starship rocket's 2nd attempt: What to expect

SpaceX’s starship rocket's 2nd attempt: What to expect

 