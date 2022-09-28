Ayodhya to soon get memorials to Hindu icons, Ram Janmabhoomi movement leaders: UP CM Yogi Adityanath

Memorials to Hindu religious icons and leaders associated with the Ram Janmabhoomi movement will be developed in Ayodhya in the near future, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Wednesday.
Addressing the inaugural ceremony of Lata Mangeshkar Memorial in Ayodhya, Adityanath said memorials will also be developed to top Hindu philosophers such as Ramanandacharya and Ramanujacharya.
Also Read | UP CM Yogi inaugurates intersection named after Lata Mangeshkar in Ayodhya
Union Culture Minister G Kisan Reddy and seer Nritya Gopal Das were among those who attended the function at the "Ram Katha Park" after the inauguration of an intersection in the pilgrim city dedicated to singing legend Lata Mangeshkar.
A recorded message of Prime Minister Narendra Modi was played on the occasion.
