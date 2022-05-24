Bagga case: HC asks Delhi Police to respond to plea to quash abduction FIR

HC asks Delhi police to reply to plea against Bagga FIR

Justice Anu Malhotra said the respondents shall file their replies within four weeks and listed the matter for further hearing on July 26

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • May 24 2022, 12:45 ist
  • updated: May 24 2022, 13:12 ist
Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga. Credit: PTI file photo

The Delhi High Court Tuesday sought the response of Delhi Police on a plea by Punjab Police seeking to quash an FIR for allegedly abducting BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga from his residence here.

The high court issued notice to Delhi Police, Delhi government, and Bagga on the petition filed by Manpreet Singh, SP Rural, SAS Nagar in Punjab.

Justice Anu Malhotra said the respondents shall file their replies within four weeks and listed the matter for further hearing on July 26.

On May 6, the Punjab Police had arrested Bagga from his Janakpuri residence here but the Delhi Police had brought him back from Haryana, alleging that its Punjab counterpart had not informed it about the arrest.

Following his arrest by the Punjab Police in a case relating to allegedly making provocative statements, promoting enmity, and making criminal intimidation, the Delhi Police registered an FIR of abduction against Punjab Police personnel on May 6 late at night.

Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga
India News
Delhi Police
Punjab police

