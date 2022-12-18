Bekal international beach festival to be held from December 24

To celebrate the rich cultural heritage and unique traditions and promote tourism of Kasargod, the first edition of the 10-day long Bekal International Beach Festival will be held from December 24.

Organised by the Department of Tourism and Bekal Resorts Development Corporation, District Tourism Promotion Council, Kudumbashree and local self government, the festival will offer a myriad of events filled with excitement and entertainment, said Festival Chairman and Udma MLA C H Kunhambu to media persons.

The festival will be inaugurated by Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan.

The authorities are expecting a footfall of around four lakh people during the 10-day festival. The Bekal Fort has been attracting tourists from all over with the weekend footfall reaching up to 10,000 to 15,000.

Helicopter rides, water sports such as kayaking, parasailing, canoeing, snorkelling, scuba diving, catamaran sailing, wind surfing and an exotic flower show will be part of the festival.

The festival will have a business trade expo that will see participation from a broad spectrum of businesses such as marketing expo, education expo, medical expo, and Kudumbashree stalls. A variety of vehicles including supercars and luxury cars will be part of the expo. The medical expo will exhibit advanced medical equipment and treatment methods. The Kudumbashree stalls will have a wide array of locally produced products, served by its members. The education expo will have participation from various educational institutes from all around the world.

Sand art will be held on the shores and more than 100 selfie points have been created to capture the moments from the festival, said the MLA.

A bridal fashion contest and fashion show for children will also be held.