Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad moves Supreme Court over FIRs in North East Delhi violence

Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar Azad and others on Tuesday approached the Supreme Court to consider their plea for registration of FIRs and subsequent action by Delhi Police in violence in North East part of the national capital.

Former Chief Information Commissioner Wajahat Habibullah and another person Bahadur Abbas Naqvi are other applicants in the matter.

A bench of Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and K M Joseph agreed to list the application, along with the matter on the removal of Shaheen Bagh protesters coming up for hearing on Wednesday.

Follow live updates of clashes among CAA protesters in Delhi here

The counsel for Azad mentioned the matter before the bench, Delhi's various localities saw a series of violent clashes on Monday, leading to the death of as many as seven persons including a Delhi police head constable and injuries to dozens of people.

The bench is likely to take up on Wednesday the matter filed by advocate Amit Sahni and BJP national executive member Nand Kishore Garg for removing protesters at Shaheen Bagh, who have organised a sit-in since December 15, demanding the withdrawal of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

Two interlocutors senior advocates Sanjay Hegde and Sadhana Ramachandran appointed to talk to the protesters as interlocutors had submitted their report in a sealed envelope on Monday.

Azad and others, who had earlier made intervention application, sought further directions for lodging of the FIRs and direct security to women protesters at Shaheen Bagh.

