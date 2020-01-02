BJP invites residents to register under PMAY

In a bid to hard sell the Modi government's housing scheme for slum dwellers, Delhi BJP has started putting up large hoardings of the Prime Minister in scores of jhuggi jhopri (JJ) clusters across the city.

The BJP and ruling AAP are involved in a bitter contest to win over residents of JJ clusters in the city in view of the approaching Assembly polls.

The hoardings have been put up by the Delhi BJP's JJ Cluster Cell. Each hoarding carries an image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with "Jahan Jhuggi Wahin Makan" boldly printed on it.

The hoardings invite people to register for the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna (Urban) in order to own two-bedroom houses with water, electricity and sewer connections.

The party is going to open help centres to assist people in registering under the scheme, said Delhi BJP JJ Cluster Cell president Umesh Verma.

"We have a target to put up large hoardings of the PMAY in 700 JJ clusters in the city, where around 20 lakh people live," Verma said.

Over 1,000 hoardings have already been installed in different parts of the city including at Chandra Shekhar Azad Colony (Wazirpur), Sanjay Basti (Tughalaqbad), Karpuri Thakur Camp (Kalkaji), Bela Road Basti (Jungpura), and Sant Ravidas Camp (RK Puram), he said.

The hoardings will be installed in all the JJ clusters located in 61 of the 70 Assembly constituencies in the city, he said.

Large hoardings of the Prime Minister have also been put up by the BJP in unauthorised colonies to popularise the Centre's property ownership scheme.

The ruling AAP has also been making efforts to gain the support of slum dwellers, with party head and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal last month launching the 'Mukhyamantri Awas Yojna' for the residents of JJ clusters.

Under the scheme, Kejriwal distributed ownership certificates to 65,000 families living in JJ clusters.

The PMAY (Urban) has four components - Credit Linked Subsidy Scheme (CLSS), In Situ Slum Redevelopment (ISSR), Affordable Housing in Partnership (AHP) and Beneficiary Led Construction (BLC) under which the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry provides central assistance to beneficiaries to construct their own houses.

Verma said help centres will be opened in all JJ clusters from Monday to assist people in filling up requisite forms by producing required documents.

JJ Cell teams had also conducted 'padyatras' from November 26 to December 15 in the JJ clusters to make people aware about the Modi government's 'Jahan Jhuggi, Wahin Makan' scheme, he added.