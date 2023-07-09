BJP leaders slam Kejriwal govt over waterlogging in Delhi, seek Atishi's resignation

Delhi BJP leaders on Sunday slammed the Kejriwal government over waterlogging in the city for the second consecutive day after heavy rains and demanded resignation of PWD minister Atishi.

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said it is "shameful" that even as entire Delhi is flooded and people are experiencing hardships, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal chose to go to Haryana for "political campaigning".

Sachdeva was referring to Kejriwal's visit to Haryana's Panchkula where he launched the AAP's "Bijli Andolan" in the state.

The BJP leader, who directed party councilors and workers to deal with waterlogging problems in their areas and help people, alleged that there was a "scam" in desilting of drains that caused flooding on the roads and streets.

The BJP will protest at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) office on Monday in protest against the "scam", Sachdeva said.

Leader of Opposition Ramvir Singh Bidhuri alleged that PWD Minister Atishi has failed to deal with the problem and said she should resign from her post.

As soon as the BJP councilors, district presidents and mandal presidents came out on the streets on Sunday morning, Chief Minister Kejriwal came under pressure and had to ask his MLAs and officers to start relief work, Sachdeva said.

"The chief minister should answer why Delhi is facing waterlogging now when the AAP is running the government and the MCD as well," he said.

According to a Delhi BJP statement, Sachdeva, along with South Delhi MP Ramesh Bidhuri and local corporator Rajpal Singh, went to Srinivaspuri ward where three motorcycles and two rickshaws got buried when the wall of a Delhi government school collapsed.

"It is shocking that the wall of this school built just four months ago in the constituency of Education Minister Atishi collapsed in the very first rain, which raises a question mark on the quality of material used in the construction of this school," the Delhi BJP chief said.

The first heavy rain of monsoon exposed the claims of preparedness of the Kejriwal government and Atishi, who has failed as education minister and Public Works Department (PWD) minister, should resign, Leader of Opposition Bidhuri said at a press conference.

South Delhi MP Ramesh Bidhuri demanded that Kejriwal government give compensation to those who faced losses and whose vehicles were damaged due to collapse of school wall in Srinivaspuri. He also demanded action against the contractor for the collapse.

With heavy rainfalls lashing Delhi for the second consecutive day, many areas of the national capital witnessed waterlogging on Sunday, causing traffic snarls.

According to officials, the PWD received 38 complaints related to waterlogging till the afternoon. The majority of the complaints pertained to waterlogging in Okhla main road, Kamla Nagar, Nilothi, Ranhola, and Kirari.