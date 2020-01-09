BJP made Delhi "garbage capital of India": Kejriwal

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jan 09 2020, 14:07pm ist
  • updated: Jan 09 2020, 16:52pm ist
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (PTI Photo)

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday accused the BJP of making Delhi the "garbage capital of India" and claimed that the dump at Ghazipur landfill will soon cross the height of Taj Mahal.

Addressing a press conference, Kejriwal said the saffron party has reduced the national capital to a "garbage dump".

The "biggest gift" of the BJP to Delhi is the Ghazipur landfill which has been filled with garbage and the height of the garbage dump would soon cross the height of Taj Mahal, he said. 

BJP
Arvind Kejriwal
Delhi Assembly Elections 2020
