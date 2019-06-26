BJP MLA who assaulted official with bat, arrested

The Indore Police on Wednesday arrested BJP general secretary Kailash Vijyvargiya’s son and local MLA Akash for assaulting a municipal corporation officer with a cricket bat.

The BJP MLA from Indore was caught on camera hitting the officer during an argument over a demolition drive in Ganji compound area.

The police have registered cases against the MLA and his 10 supporters for thrashing the IMC officers and obstruction of government work.

Barely 10 days ago, the MP police had arrested Union minister Prahlad Patel’s son Prabal and nephew Monu Patel on the charge of attempt to murder following a clash in Narsinghpur district which left five persons injured, including one by country-made pistol’s pellets.

Akash, who has a reputation of a local mafia don, justified his action and told a news channel: "This is just the beginning. We will end this corruption and goondaism. This is our line of action request, appeal and then thrashing."

#WATCH Madhya Pradesh: Akash Vijayvargiya, BJP MLA and son of senior BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya, thrashes a Municipal Corporation officer with a cricket bat, in Indore. The officers were in the area for an anti-encroachment drive. pic.twitter.com/AG4MfP6xu0 — ANI (@ANI) June 26, 2019

According to eye-witnesses, even as locals were protesting razing of a house, Akash, who was a part of the protest, warned the team of civic body staff of consequences if they did not leave the spot in 10 minutes.

At the same time, the MLA's supporters removed the keys of the earth moving machine brought along by the civic body team to carry out the demolition.

Amid heated exchange, Akash brought out a cricket bat and started hitting an officer who was talking over his mobile phone. Supporters of the MLA also attacked the officer and abused him while police personnel present at the spot tried to bring the situation under control.

After the incident, Akash, who represents Indore-3 Assembly segment, went to MG Road Police Station along with his supporters.

Meanwhile, Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) employees held a demonstration by stopping their work.

At the police station, Akash said he was not aware of what he did as he was too angry.

State’s Home Minister Bala Bachchan said tough action will be taken against the MLA for obstructing official work and beating up a government officer. The incident has exposed the real character of the BJP, he said

Law minister PC Sharma has also promised strict action against Akash.