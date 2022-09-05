BJP now targets AAP with 'sting' video on excise policy

BJP steps up heat on AAP with 'sting video' on excise policy

Patra released the video of the "sting operation" featuring Kulvinder Marwah, the father of Sunny Marwah, the accused number 13 in the liquor scam case

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Sep 05 2022, 14:50 ist
  • updated: Sep 05 2022, 15:23 ist
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and BJP leader Sambit Patra. Credit: PTI Photos

Stepping up its attack on the AAP, the BJP on Monday shared a "sting operation" video that purportedly showed the father of a liquor scam accused claiming to have paid "commission" to acquire liquor licences in Delhi.

"The modus operandi as revealed in the video is that 80 per cent of the profit will go to (Chief Minister Arvind) Kejriwal and (Deputy Chief Minister) Manish Sisodia and their friend. First, you give us our 80 per cent commission and then sell the 20 per cent however you can, we do not care. This has been the policy of Kejriwal," Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Sambit Patra told reporters here.

Addressing a press conference with Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta and Lok Sabha member Manoj Tiwari, Patra released the video of the "sting operation" featuring Kulvinder Marwah, the father of Sunny Marwah, the accused number 13 in the liquor scam case.

"It is an open-and-shut case because Marwahji himself is admitting all these in this video," he said.

"We asked Arvind Kejriwalji and Manish Sisodiaji five questions regarding the new excise policy. However, the questions remain unanswered and therefore, we have come here to expose them through a sting operation," Patra added.

Gupta claimed that the sting operation "clearly showed" that the liquor sale increased in the national capital but the revenue from it decreased drastically.

