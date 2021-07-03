BJP will win 2022 UP polls with a huge margin, claims Yogi Adityanath

As the BJP on Saturday claimed to have swept the elections to the posts of the district panchayat chief, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said the party will win the 2022 elections with a huge margin.

"We'll win more than 300 seats," the Chief Minister told news agency ANI.

BJP candiates won 67 out of 75 district panchayat chairperson seats. I thank BJP workers. BJP will win 2022 elections with huge margin. We'll win more than 300 seats: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath pic.twitter.com/fLuJ8RbYmQ — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) July 3, 2021

Responding to Samajwadi Party's (SP) allegation that the ruling party "kidnapped" voters and used "force" to stop them from voting, the Chief Minister said it is the result of the hard work of BJP workers.

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav accused the BJP of making a mockery of the elections, saying it is strange that while most results in the polls for the district panchayat members were in favour of his outfit, the BJP gained in the contest for the district panchayat chief.

Though the panchayat polls in UP are not held on the party symbol and the state Election Commission did not announce the party affiliation of the winning candidates, the BJP claimed that the candidate backed by it won on 67 of 75 posts, the elections for which were held on Saturday.

Claiming victory, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said in a tweet that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s popularity and welfare policies initiated by his government and the Centre are responsible for the party’s good show.

"This is the manifestation of public confidence in the good governance that has been established in Uttar Pradesh. Thanks to all people of the state and a hearty congratulations for the victory," he said.