BJP's Nupur Sharma receives death threats

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • May 27 2022, 22:07 ist
  • updated: May 27 2022, 22:07 ist

BJP national spokesperson Nupur Sharma on Friday alleged that she and her family were receiving death threats.

She took to Twitter to inform the Delhi Police about the threatening messages received by her.

"@DelhiPolice @CPDelhi I am getting continuous death and beheading threats against my family and myself which are egged on by @zoo_bear because of his attempts to incite communal passions and vitiate the atmosphere by building a fake narrative. Attaching a few pics. Please note," Sharma tweeted.

In its reply to the tweet, the city police said, "The matter has been forwarded to the concerned officials for necessary action. You will be contacted shortly."

BJP
India News

