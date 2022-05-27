BJP's Nupur Sharma receives death threats

BJP national spokesperson Nupur Sharma on Friday alleged that she and her family were receiving death threats.
She took to Twitter to inform the Delhi Police about the threatening messages received by her.
"@DelhiPolice @CPDelhi I am getting continuous death and beheading threats against my family and myself which are egged on by @zoo_bear because of his attempts to incite communal passions and vitiate the atmosphere by building a fake narrative. Attaching a few pics. Please note," Sharma tweeted.
In its reply to the tweet, the city police said, "The matter has been forwarded to the concerned officials for necessary action. You will be contacted shortly."
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Lalu Prasad's fans ride on buffalo to meet him
After 35 years, Karunanidhi’s statue back on Anna Salai
Instagram India brings 1-minute music tracks for Reels
South Kolhapur to ban all ‘widow’ customs
Monsoon likely to reach Kerala in next 2-3 days: IMD
Eco concerns rise as railways revives line to Madikeri
Google's Imagen AI tool can produce photos from texts