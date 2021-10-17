BKU workers burn effigies of govt in Muzaffarnagar

BKU workers in UP's Muzaffarnagar burn effigies of Union government

The protest was organised on the call of Samyukt Kisan Morcha - a consolidated front of several farmers groups

  Oct 17 2021
Farmers shout slogans as they burn effigies of Union government also in Amritsar. Credit: AFP Photo

Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) workers burnt effigies of the central government on Saturday evening in protest against the three farm laws and "anti-farmer" policies at several places in the district.

The protesters had burnt effigies of the central government at Minakshi Chowk here, also in Morna, Titawi, Charthawal, Shahpur, Purkazi, Khatoli, and Chapar in the district.

The protest was organised on the call of Samyukt Kisan Morcha - a consolidated front of several farmers groups.

Farmers across parts of north India have been agitating against the three farm laws passed in Parliament in September 2020.

The implementation of Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, was stayed by the Supreme Court in January this year with the appointment of a committee to look into grievances of the farmers. 

