Body of Nigerian woman found at flat in south Delhi

The Body of a Nigerian woman was found at her rented flat in south Delhi's Maidan Garhi on Friday, police said.

The body was wrapped in bedsheets inside a bedbox, they said, adding locals alerted the police about a foul smell emanating from a two-BHK flat which has been locked.

The flat was opened with the help of a key maker.

He said the woman was identified as Obinoze Alexander.

Investigation into the matter has been launched, the officer said.