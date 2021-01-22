Bomb scare in Noida, second incident ahead of Republic Day

Panic gripped a busy Noida neighbourhood on Friday morning as heavy security was deployed in the area, which was cordoned off following an alert that a bomb-like device was found on a road, according to officials.

However, when checked, it turned out that it was not an explosive device and had no detonator, a police spokesperson said, adding that it was a suspicious-looking object with a watch strapped to it and was placed on the road divider in Sector 63.

The incident comes a day after a hoax bomb threat at a prominent private hospital in Noida Sector 27 and ahead of the Republic Day on January 26.

"The local Phase 3 police station received a call in the morning about a bomb-like device lying in the middle of the road. Police personnel, including senior officers, immediately reached the spot. Traffic was diverted and the area cordoned off," the spokesperson said.

"The device was checked by the bomb-disposal squad, which found out that it had no detonator or explosive attached to it. It turned out to be some suspicious-looking item with a watch strapped on its front portion, placed on the road divider by some miscreant," he added.

The suspicious-looking object has been removed and normal traffic movement has resumed in the area, an industrial hub of the city, according to the police.

Efforts are on to track the miscreant, the police said.

Security has been beefed up in Noida in view of Republic Day and diversions for heavy vehicles have been put on some key roads leading to the national capital, according to officials.