Bombay HC to pronounce order on Param Bir Singh's plea seeking CBI probe against Anil Deshmukh on April 5

The Bombay High Court on April 5 will pronounce its order on whether a PIL filed by former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh seeking CBI probe against Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh should be heard further.

Singh's plea alleged that Deshmukh had asked police officers, including suspended assistant police inspector Sachin Vaze who has been arrested in the case of bomb scare near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's residence, to collect Rs 100 crore each month from bars and restaurants.

A division bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice G S Kulkarni had on March 31 reserved its order on the issue of maintainability of the PIL (whether it should be taken up for final hearing or dismissed at the preliminary stage).