HC to pronounce order on Param Bir's plea tomorrow

Bombay HC to pronounce order on Param Bir Singh's plea seeking CBI probe against Anil Deshmukh on April 5

Singh's plea alleged that Deshmukh had asked police officers to collect Rs 100 crore each month from bars and restaurants

PTI
PTI,
  • Apr 04 2021, 21:25 ist
  • updated: Apr 04 2021, 21:25 ist
Credit: DH Photo

The Bombay High Court on April 5 will pronounce its order on whether a PIL filed by former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh seeking CBI probe against Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh should be heard further.

Read: Anil Deshmukh brings home a 'Maha' crisis

Singh's plea alleged that Deshmukh had asked police officers, including suspended assistant police inspector Sachin Vaze who has been arrested in the case of bomb scare near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's residence, to collect Rs 100 crore each month from bars and restaurants.

A division bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice G S Kulkarni had on March 31 reserved its order on the issue of maintainability of the PIL (whether it should be taken up for final hearing or dismissed at the preliminary stage).

Param Bir Singh
Anil Deshmukh
Maharashtra
CBI
Bombay High Court
Sachin Vaze

