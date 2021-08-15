Boulders block Manali-Leh highway in Lahaul-Spiti

Boulders block Manali-Leh highway in Lahaul-Spiti

A team of the BRO has been deployed by the district administration for clearing the road

PTI
PTI, Shimla,
  • Aug 15 2021, 15:51 ist
  • updated: Aug 15 2021, 15:51 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The Manali-Leh highway in Himachal Pradesh's Lahaul-Spiti district was blocked on Sunday after boulders came tumbling down the mountainside, a state disaster management official said.

State Disaster Management Director Sudesh Kumar Mokhta said according to the information received from the Lahaul-Spiti District Emergency Operation Centre (DEOC), boulders came down near Killing Sarai in Lahaul valley, blocking the Manali-Leh national highway-3.

A team of the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) has been deployed by the district administration for clearing the road and the operation is likely to be completed by the evening, he said. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Manali
Leh
road block
Himachal Pradesh
India News
Lahaul-Spiti

Related videos

What's Brewing

Sindhi Colony, a Partition story

Sindhi Colony, a Partition story

Goa Independence day is not on Aug 15, 1947, here's why

Goa Independence day is not on Aug 15, 1947, here's why

Morsels of freedom

Morsels of freedom

'Western Ghats to lose 33% biodiversity by 2050'

'Western Ghats to lose 33% biodiversity by 2050'

A mirror called freedom

A mirror called freedom

Taliban sweep in Afghanistan after US's miscalculations

Taliban sweep in Afghanistan after US's miscalculations

The daunting task of making freedom endure

The daunting task of making freedom endure

 