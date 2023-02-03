Bridge collapse in HP's Chamba, two vehicles damaged

Bridge collapse in Himachal's Chamba, two vehicles damaged

It is not immediately known if there are any casualties

PTI
PTI, Shimla,
  • Feb 03 2023, 21:20 ist
  • updated: Feb 03 2023, 21:20 ist
Representative image. Credit: Pixabay Photo

Two vehicles were damaged as the Choli Bridge in Himachal Pradesh's Chamba district collapsed on Friday evening, officials said.

The officials of the district administration and revenue department had rushed to the spot, they said.

It is not clear if there were people inside the two vehicles -- a car and a tipper truck -- or if they were parked on the bridge near Holi.

The bridge collapsed around 7.30 pm, the officials said.

Himachal Pradesh
India News

