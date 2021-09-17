BSF DG reviews security situation, area domination along IB in Jammu

Border Security Force Director General Pankaj Kumar Singh on Friday visited forward areas along the Indo-Pak border here and reviewed the security situation and area domination by the troops, officials said.

This is Singh’s first visit to the Jammu frontier after taking over as the chief of the BSF on August 25.

Singh arrived at the frontier headquarters here on Thursday on a two-day visit to the International Border (IB).

On Thursday, he visited forward areas of Samba and Kathua sectors and took stock of the security situation.

"Today, DG BSF visited R S Pura and Arnia Sectors of the International Border area and took stock of the situation," a BSF spokesman said.

The BSF DG was accompanied by IG BSF of Jammu Frontier N S Jamwal and other officers.

Jamwal briefed the BSF chief about the complexities of management of R S Pura and Arnia border areas under the prevailing security scenario, the spokesman said.

The DG reviewed the overall deployment of the BSF troops and also the domination plan of the force, he said.

Singh also visited the critical areas of Aik Nallah, Phalku Nallah and other areas of R S Pura and Arnia border areas and held discussions with sector and unit commanders on the ground and reviewed the security situation, the spokesman said.

During his two-day visit, the DG visited the entire area of the International Border (IB) of the BSF Jammu frontier and concluded the tour in a cordial atmosphere, he said.

The DG also interacted with jawans through ‘sainik samelan’ and was full of praise for their dedication towards safeguarding the borders.

