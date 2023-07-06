BSF jawan shoots self dead in Jammu and Kashmir

The incident took place at the border outpost (BoP) at Chilyari.

PTI
PTI, Jammu,
  • Jul 06 2023, 13:21 ist
  • updated: Jul 06 2023, 13:21 ist
Representational image. Credit: iStock Photo

A Border Security Force (BSF) jawan on Thursday allegedly shot himself dead at a post along the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district, officials said.

The incident took place at the border outpost (BoP) at Chilyari, a senior police officer told PTI.

Also read | Six arrested for murder over land dispute in Jammu

The soldier has been identified as Naresh Kumar, he said, adding the body has been sent for postmortem.

Border security force
India News
Jammu and Kashmir
Samba

