BSF jawan shoots self dead in Jammu and Kashmir

A Border Security Force (BSF) jawan on Thursday allegedly shot himself dead at a post along the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district, officials said.
The incident took place at the border outpost (BoP) at Chilyari, a senior police officer told PTI.
Also read | Six arrested for murder over land dispute in Jammu
The soldier has been identified as Naresh Kumar, he said, adding the body has been sent for postmortem.
