BSF seizes 5.5 kg heroin airdropped by Pakistan near international border in Amritsar

Amritsar: BSF seizes 5.5 kg heroin airdropped by Pak

The sound of something heavy falling was heard in a field in Rai village and the troops launched a search at the spot.

PTI
PTI, Chandigarh,
  • Jun 10 2023, 12:49 ist
  • updated: Jun 10 2023, 12:49 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The BSF has seized more than 5.5kg of heroin airdropped by a Pakistani drone near the international border in Punjab's Amritsar, a spokesperson of the force said on Saturday.

The Border Security Force troops noticed the movement of the unmanned aerial vehicle coming from the Pakistan side at around 4 am Saturday and immediately moved to intercept it, the official said.

The sound of something heavy falling was heard in a field in Rai village and the troops launched a search at the spot.

During their search, they found a packet containing narcotics wrapped in a yellow adhesive tape and with a hook, said the spokesperson.

