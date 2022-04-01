BJP's 'bulldozer' has started crushing people: Akhilesh

Bulldozer has started 'crushing' people under BJP rule, says Akhilesh

'Bulldozer' was propagated by the BJP as a symbol of its government's actions against criminals

PTI
PTI,
  • Apr 01 2022, 20:37 ist
  • updated: Apr 01 2022, 20:37 ist
Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav. Credit: PTI Photo

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Friday took a swipe at the Uttar Pradesh government, saying the "bulldozer" has started "crushing" people under the BJP rule.

"Bulldozer" was propagated by the BJP as a symbol of its government's actions against criminals, whose illegal properties were razed in the party’s previous term.

Taking a jibe at the ruling party, Yadav in a statement said, "Bulldozers have started trampling upon people under the BJP rule. Inflation is increasing day by day. The government is playing with lives of people by being insensitive and careless."

"In democracy, such cruel treatment to people by the ruling party is inhuman," Yadav said.

Yadav said people have started yearning for old days after experiencing "achche din" (good days). The slogan of "achche din" was given by the BJP in the 2014 parliamentary polls.

People are upset over rising fuel prices, Yadav said.

Toll tax has also become expensive, making travel on highways costly, he said. The price of CNG-PNG has doubled, he said.

The BJP has made it clear with its policy and intention that it does not have anything to do with public concerns and is only interested in filling its coffer, Yadav alleged.

Samajwadi Party
Akhilesh Yadav
India News
Indian Politics
BJP
Uttar Pradesh

