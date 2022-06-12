Prophet row: Bulldozers target houses of UP protestors

Bulldozers target houses of 'Prophet Mohammed' remark protestors in Uttar Pradesh

Sources said that more demolitions could be expected in Prayagraj, Saharanpur, Moradabad, Hathras, Kanpur and other places that witnessed protests

Sanjay Pandey
Sanjay Pandey, DHNS, Lucknow,
  • Jun 12 2022, 18:13 ist
  • updated: Jun 12 2022, 18:19 ist
Bulldozer being used to demolish the 'illegally constructed' residence of Javed Ahmed, a local leader who was allegedly the key conspirator of violent protests against now-suspended BJP leaders' remarks on Prophet Muhammad, in Prayagraj. Credit: PTI Photo

Houses belonging to Muslims who had allegedly led statewide protests across Uttar Pradesh against BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma's objectionable remarks on Prophet Mohammed, were labelled as 'illegal' and razed with bulldozers.

On Sunday, the administration razed a portion of the house of the alleged mastermind behind protests in Prayagraj, Javed Mohammed claiming that it was illegal and that he had been served notices by the authorities asking him to demolish the illegally built portion of the house.

A senior police official here said that the cops recovered some 'objectionable' materials, including Popular Front of India (PFI) literature and flags, from Javed's house.

The administration also razed houses of some of the protestors in Kanpur and Saharanpur, sources here said. "We are trying to identify the protestors with the help of CCTV footage and will take stern action against them," the official said.

Read | UP 'protestors' thrashed in police custody, BJP lawmaker calls it 'return gift to rioters'

Sources said that more demolitions could be expected in the days to come in Prayagraj, Saharanpur, Moradabad, Hathras, Kanpur and other places that had witnessed large scale protests on Friday over the remarks on the Prophet.

UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath has directed the officials to take stern action against the 'rioters'. The cops have slapped the Gangsters' Act against the protestors.

Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav slammed the demolition of the houses of the protestors and said that it was in violation of the law. ''The person who made the objectionable remarks is under security (Nupur Sharma) while those who protested peacefully are being punished,'' Akhilesh said.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Uttar Pradesh
Nupur Sharma
Prophet Mohammed
Prophet Remarks Row

What's Brewing

Here's how Amitabh Bachchan introduced new 'KBC' season

Here's how Amitabh Bachchan introduced new 'KBC' season

How this Bengaluru family took to beekeeping in their apartment

How this Bengaluru family took to beekeeping in their apartment

Five monsoon getaways in Karnataka

Five monsoon getaways in Karnataka

US braces for court decision on abortion rights

US braces for court decision on abortion rights

Out and proud: Filmmaker Onir turns author

Out and proud: Filmmaker Onir turns author

Overcoming hate, Brazilian heads to Trans Miss Universe

Overcoming hate, Brazilian heads to Trans Miss Universe

Toys are no child's play

Toys are no child's play

Sagarmala project: Do we really need more ports?

Sagarmala project: Do we really need more ports?

 