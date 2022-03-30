Burqa clad woman who hurled grenade identified: Jammu and Kashmir Police

Burqa clad woman who hurled grenade found: J&K Police

The woman hurled the grenade at the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) bunker on Tuesday evening

IANS
IANS, Srinagar,
  • Mar 30 2022, 16:05 ist
  • updated: Mar 30 2022, 16:05 ist
Representative image. Credit: AFP File Photo

The Jammu and Kashmir Police said on Wednesday that the woman, who hurled a grenade at the CRPF bunker in Sopore town, has been identified.

Vijay Kumar, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir range said the woman, who was burqa-clad, has been identified and would be arrested soon.

The woman hurled the grenade at the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) bunker on Tuesday evening. A local policeman and a CRPF jawan were injured in the explosion.

The entire sequence of throwing the grenade was recorded in the CCTV cameras installed at the place.

