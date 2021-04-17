Bypoll to Uttarakhand's Salt Assembly seat begins

Bypoll to Uttarakhand's Salt Assembly seat begins

The bypoll to the seat was necessitated after the death of sitting BJP MLA Surendra Singh Jeena due to Covid-19 in November last year

PTI
PTI, Dehradun,
  • Apr 17 2021, 08:32 ist
  • updated: Apr 17 2021, 08:32 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Bypoll to the Salt Assembly seat in Uttarakhand's Almora district began Saturday morning with people queuing up outside polling booths to cast their votes.

Elaborate security arrangements have been made to ensure peaceful polling in the constituency, Almora District Magistrate Nitin Singh Bhadauria said.

Polling began at 7 am and will go on till 5 pm, he said.

The bypoll to the seat was necessitated after the death of sitting BJP MLA Surendra Singh Jeena due to Covid-19 in November last year.

The BJP has fielded his elder brother Mahesh Jeena from the seat against Congress' Ganga Pancholi.

There are 95,241 voters in the Salt assembly constituency, out of which 48,682 are male and 46,559 female. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Uttarakhand

Related videos

What's Brewing

Living with OCD in a post-Covid world

Living with OCD in a post-Covid world

DH Toon | 'The virus has become more Atmanirbhar!'

DH Toon | 'The virus has become more Atmanirbhar!'

Oscar-nominated songs to be performed from Iceland

Oscar-nominated songs to be performed from Iceland

Scientists find only 3% of land unblemished by humans

Scientists find only 3% of land unblemished by humans

Royal funerals: Pomp, pageantry and sometimes privacy

Royal funerals: Pomp, pageantry and sometimes privacy

Maharashtra may strengthen Covid curbs as crowds gather

Maharashtra may strengthen Covid curbs as crowds gather

'Solar Man' of India lights path out of poverty

'Solar Man' of India lights path out of poverty

Jimmy Lai: The HK media tycoon that China loathes

Jimmy Lai: The HK media tycoon that China loathes

 