CAA: AAP MLA announces Rs 5L, job to hurt Jamia student

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Dec 19 2019, 13:16pm ist
  • updated: Dec 19 2019, 13:16pm ist
Minhajuddin suffered an eye injury when the anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protest at Jamia Millia Islamia turned violent. Representative image/PTI

AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan on Thursday announced Rs 5 lakh and a job at the Delhi Waqf Board to a Jamia student who suffered an eye injury during a protest against the amended Citizenship Act.

The Okhla MLA, who is also the chairman of the Delhi Waqf Board, said he will meet Minhajuddin, an LLM student of Jamia, to provide him the financial help and appointment papers on Thursday.

Minhajuddin was injured on Sunday when the anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protest at Jamia Millia Islamia turned violent.

