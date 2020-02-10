Can't block public roads like this: SC on Shaheen Bagh protesters

The Supreme Court on Monday issued a notice to the Delhi Police, Centre and National Capital Territory government on a plea for removal of Shaheen Bagh protesters here.

"You can't block public roads like this. It can't go on indefinitely on public roads," a bench of Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and K M Joseph orally said.

The court posted the matter for consideration on February 17.

Hundreds of women, children and others have been organising a sit-in since December 15 in protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, National Population Register (NPR), National Register of Citizens (NRC).

Petitioners sought a direction to the authorities to remove the protesters causing huge hardships to the people commuting between Delhi and Noida.

Two petitions one by lawyer Amit Sahni and another by BJP national execution member Nand Kishore Gary were listed for consideration before the court.

The petitioners contended that blocking of road connecting Delhi to Noida was causing severe inconvenience to the general public.