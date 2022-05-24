Can't revive worship at Qutub Minar complex, ASI tells court

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) on Tuesday told a Delhi court that revival of worship cannot be allowed at Qutub Minar.

Stating that Qutub Minar is a protected monument since 1914 and its structure cannot be changed now, ASI said, "The revival of worship cannot be allowed at a monument where such a practice was not prevalent at the time of it being granted the "protected" status."

Breaking: #QutubMinar is a protected monument since 1914 and its structure cannot be changed now,

"The revival of worship cannot be allowed at a monument where such a practice was not prevalent at the time of it being granted the "protected" status," ASI Tells Court pic.twitter.com/JcajafKsJJ — Live Law (@LiveLawIndia) May 24, 2022

A controversy broke out over reports that the ministry has ordered the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to conduct excavations at the Qutub Minar complex. Culture Minister G Kishan Reddy had denied the reports.

Senior officials said that religious practices are allowed on the premises of ASI-protected sites only if they were “functioning places of worship” at the time it took charge of them.

No religious rituals can be conducted at monuments where there has been no continuity of worship when it became an ASI-protected site, as is the case with the Qutub Minar, they said.

(With inputs from PTI)