Can't revive worship at Qutub Minar complex: ASI

Can't revive worship at Qutub Minar complex, ASI tells court

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • May 24 2022, 13:31 ist
  • updated: May 24 2022, 13:34 ist
Members of right-wing organisations recite Hanuman Chalisa outside the Qutub Minar demanding to rename the monument as 'Vishnu Stambh', in New Delhi, Tuesday, May 10, 2022. Credit: PTI Photo

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) on Tuesday told a Delhi court that revival of worship cannot be allowed at Qutub Minar.

Stating that Qutub Minar is a protected monument since 1914 and its structure cannot be changed now, ASI said, "The revival of worship cannot be allowed at a monument where such a practice was not prevalent at the time of it being granted the "protected" status."

A controversy broke out over reports that the ministry has ordered the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to conduct excavations at the Qutub Minar complex. Culture Minister G Kishan Reddy had denied the reports.

Senior officials said that religious practices are allowed on the premises of ASI-protected sites only if they were “functioning places of worship” at the time it took charge of them.

No religious rituals can be conducted at monuments where there has been no continuity of worship when it became an ASI-protected site, as is the case with the Qutub Minar, they said.

(With inputs from PTI)

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Qutub Minar
India News
Archaeological Survey of India

What's Brewing

Indians who made it to Time's 100 most influential list

Indians who made it to Time's 100 most influential list

The era of borderless data is ending

The era of borderless data is ending

Mulberry to mudde: Ramanagara's tourism lane for SHGs

Mulberry to mudde: Ramanagara's tourism lane for SHGs

K for Cannes: South Korean entries entice film fest

K for Cannes: South Korean entries entice film fest

At Hampi, stories aplenty, but which one to believe?

At Hampi, stories aplenty, but which one to believe?

 