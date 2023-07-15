Car thief and cop get shot in encounter in Uttar Pradesh

Both thief and cop get shot in encounter in UP

PTI
PTI, Sultanpur, Uttar Pradesh,
  • Jul 15 2023, 15:13 ist
  • updated: Jul 15 2023, 15:13 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

An alleged car thief was arrested here in an area under the Motigarhpur Police Station after a violent encounter with police in which he and a policeman were shot, an officer said on Saturday.

Circle officer (Jaisinghpur) Prashant Kumar Singh said that the encounter took place around 10 pm Friday at a checkpost.

The occupants of a car opened fire at police when they were stopped for a check, and were fired at in return, he said.

Sher Ali alias Shera, involved in car theft and robbery incidents, and constable Janardan Yadav, 30, were shot during the confrontation and were rushed to a community health centre, from where they were referred to the district hospital, he said.

An SUV, a motorcycle, a country-made pistol and some ammunition were seized after the encounter, Singh said

His two accomplices, Shravan and Veeru, both from Jaunpur district, are absconding, police said.

