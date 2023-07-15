Car thief and cop get shot in encounter in Uttar Pradesh

An alleged car thief was arrested here in an area under the Motigarhpur Police Station after a violent encounter with police in which he and a policeman were shot, an officer said on Saturday.
Circle officer (Jaisinghpur) Prashant Kumar Singh said that the encounter took place around 10 pm Friday at a checkpost.
The occupants of a car opened fire at police when they were stopped for a check, and were fired at in return, he said.
Read | Man arrested in Uttar Pradesh for peeing in Dalit youth's ear
Sher Ali alias Shera, involved in car theft and robbery incidents, and constable Janardan Yadav, 30, were shot during the confrontation and were rushed to a community health centre, from where they were referred to the district hospital, he said.
An SUV, a motorcycle, a country-made pistol and some ammunition were seized after the encounter, Singh said
His two accomplices, Shravan and Veeru, both from Jaunpur district, are absconding, police said.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Tourists flock to 1000-year-old Tripura historical site
'Cirkus' failure was surprising: Rohit Shetty
Jaishankar, Blinken add splash of colour to Asia Summit
AI wrote housing Bill. Critics say it’s not intelligent
DKS inspects progress of underground metro stations
Macron's gift to Modi pays tribute to Indian soldiers
Chandrayaan-3 backed by different space agencies
PM Modi gifts sandalwood replica of sitar to Macron
Missing children cases rising in Karnataka