CBI now a brand of justice: PM Modi at agency's diamond jubilee

Stating that corruption is the biggest roadblock to democracy and justice, the prime minister targeted the Opposition over the 2G scam

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Apr 03 2023, 13:11 ist
  • updated: Apr 03 2023, 13:19 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Credit: Twitter/@BJP4India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that the CBI has emerged as a brand of justice and it has given hope and strength to the common citizen. 

Speaking at the Diamond Jubilee celebrations of CBI, Modi said, "India cannot move forward without professional and efficient Institutions like CBI. From bank frauds to wildlife-related frauds, the CBI's scope of work has increased manifold but the main responsibility of the CBI is to make the country corruption-free."

"In the last six decades, the CBI has earned the recognition as a 'multi-dimensional' and 'multi-disciplinary' investigation agency," he said.

Stating that corruption is the biggest roadblock to democracy and justice, the Prime Minister targeted the Opposition over the 2G scam. "There had been times of disbelief and policy paralysis in the nation. But since 2014, our primary goal has been to reinstate, nurture and strengthen people's belief in the system," he said.

The Prime Minister further asked the CBI officials to continue to work towards ending corruption as they have the full support of the government. "We will fight the whole ecosystem of corruption," he said. 

PM Modi told CBI oficials that there will be attacks on the central agency but they should remember that India has given them the mandate to fight corruption. "There will be attacks on you, there will be attacks on us... but let us continue the fight against corruption." 

More to follow... 

 

Narendra Modi
CBI
India News

