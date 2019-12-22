Ceasefire violations continue along LoC in J&K

Pakistani troops yet again opened heavy shelling and firing along the Line of Control (LoC) in Nowshera sector of Poonch district in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday.

A defence spokesperson said Pakistani troops initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation at around 10:15 am by firing small arms and shelling with mortars along the LoC in Nowshera sector. He said the Indian army gave a befitting reply to Pakistani aggression and intermittent firing and shelling continued for several hours.

The spokesperson said ceasefire violations were also reported from Mendhar and Krishana Ghati sectors of Poonch on the intervening night of December 21 and 22. On Saturday ceasefire violation by Pakistan was also reported in Sunderbhani sector of neighbouring Rajouri district.

Amid rising ceasefire violations, there are conflicting reports as to what happened in Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) on Saturday. While Pakistan government in its daily report on the situation along the LoC claimed that Indian army resorted to unprovoked firing along the LoC in Bugna, tehsil Athmuqam, District Neelum, social media was abuzz with speculation that Indian army had captured territory in PoK.

However, the Indian army has trashed the claims. “A lot misinformation is being spread about the Indian side like opening up the LoC fence or capturing a village in PoK. All this is fake news spread by Pakistani agencies as part of their agenda,” news agency IANS quoting Indian army sources, reported.

On December 18, Army Chief Gen Bipin Rawat had said that situation along the LoC can escalate any time and the country has to be prepared for escalatory matrix. The statement had come amidst complaints by Pakistan army that the Indian troops have moved ahead of fencing at some places on the LoC to target infiltrators and their launch pads.

While there was no official confirmation of the Indian Army going ahead of fencing, sources pointed out that fencing has been erected well within the Indian Territory. “On a number of occasions, Indian army have observed movement of militants at launch pads on Pakistan side of the LoC. Pre-emptive action had to be taken to neutralize the infiltrators as their intrusions could have lead to terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir,” sources said