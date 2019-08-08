Celebrate I-Day with pomp: UP govt to madrasas

The Uttar Pradesh Board of Madrasa Education has issued an advisory to all madrasas - Islamic academic institutions - in the state to celebrate Independence Day with traditional fervour and also pay tributes to martyrs and acquaint students with contribution of freedom fighters.

There are 16,461 madrasas in Uttar Pradesh.

"You should direct all madrasas in your divisions and districts to celebrate Independence Day with traditional pomp and gaiety," said a letter sent by the board's registrar SN Pandey to all deputy directors of minority department and district minority welfare officers on Wednesday.

The letter advised them to promote good quality programmes and also send their report to the board.

Besides flag hoisting and singing of the national anthem, the letter asked them to pay tributes to martyrs, highlight importance of Independence Day, presentation of national song by madrasa students, giving information about freedom struggle and its background and acquainting students with lives of freedom fighters.

Tree plantation by students, cultural programmes on national integration and sport activities should also be held, it said.

When asked about the move, Teachers' Association Madaris Arabia President Diwan Sahan Zaman said that there is nothing new in this.

After Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath assumed office in 2017, such advisories are issued every year to madrasas and this is the third year that such a letter has come, Zaman said.

"Such letters were not issued earlier by the board every year. If district minority welfare officers seek a report, they will be provided but if proof of Independence Day celebration is sought we will object to it," he said.

He said since Independence, madrasas celebrate Independence Day and it is a matter of "pride for all of us".