CPWD revises cost to develop 3 Central Vista buildings

Central Vista: CPWD revises cost to construct, maintain three buildings of Common Central Secretariat

These new buildings will come on the plot where the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts is currently located

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Sep 14 2021, 00:43 ist
  • updated: Sep 14 2021, 00:43 ist
Bids were to be opened this week but have been postponed till September 28. Credit: PTI File Photo

The Central Public Works Department has revised the estimated cost of construction and maintenance of three buildings of the Common Central Secretariat being built under the Central Vista redevelopment project, according to tender documents.

The estimated cost of construction and maintenance of these three buildings has been revised to around Rs 3,254 crore from Rs 3,408 crore.

Bids were to be opened this week but have been postponed till September 28.

Also Read | Central Vista project: CPWD receives approval for diversion of 'forest land'

These new buildings will come on the plot where the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts is currently located.

The redevelopment of the Central Vista, the nation's power corridor, envisages a new parliament building, a common central secretariat, revamping of the 3 km Rajpath from the Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate, new office and residence of the prime minister, and a new vice president enclave.

Check out latest DH videos here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Central Vista Redevelopment Project
Delhi
India News
CPWD

Related videos

What's Brewing

No bull! Climate researchers 'potty train' peeing cows

No bull! Climate researchers 'potty train' peeing cows

Ola Futurefactory to be run entirely by women

Ola Futurefactory to be run entirely by women

Afghan mutts find new home after US evacuation

Afghan mutts find new home after US evacuation

Space tourism: What's on offer

Space tourism: What's on offer

A billionaire, a cancer survivor on SpaceX Inspiration4

A billionaire, a cancer survivor on SpaceX Inspiration4

Covid is on its way to becoming just another virus

Covid is on its way to becoming just another virus

 