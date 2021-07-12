Centre, Himachal Pradesh govt working together to deal with floods, says Anurag Thakur

Union minister Anurag Thakur Monday said the Centre and the Himachal Pradesh government are working together to deal with the "fierce" flood calamity in the state where monsoon rains have caused flash floods affecting daily life.
He urged people not to leave their houses unnecessarily and be careful.
Thakur, who recently took charge of the Information and Broadcasting Ministry as well as of the Sports and Youth Affairs Ministry, hails from Himachal Pradesh.
"The Central and State Governments are working with better coordination to deal with the fierce form of natural calamity in Devbhoomi Himachal. There is an appeal to all the tourists and the general public to take full care, do not leave the houses unnecessarily and do not go towards the water sources," he tweeted.
देवभूमि हिमाचल में प्राकृतिक आपदा के रौद्र रूप से निपटने के लिए केंद्र व प्रदेश सरकार बेहतर समन्वय के साथ काम कर रही है।
सभी पर्यटकों व आमजनों से अपील है की पूरी सावधानी बरतें,अनावश्यक घरों से ना निकलें व जलस्रोतों की ओर ना जाएँ ।
— Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) July 12, 2021
Flash floods triggered by heavy rains swept away buildings and cars at tourist spots in Himachal Pradesh while bad weather also led to the closure of the airport in Dharamshala.
The Dharamshala district administration also instructed tourists to postpone their visit to Dharamsala in view of the heavy rains.
A drain near Bhagsu Nag in upper Dharamsala adjoining Mecleodganj changed its course owing to heavy rains, sweeping away four cars and several bikes, video clips showed.
A government school building at Bhagsunag was also damaged and adjacent hotels there were inundated, it showed.
