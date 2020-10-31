Centre may review Delhi’s rising Covid-19 cases on November 2: Report

The Union Home Ministry has called a special review meeting with the Delhi government officials on November 2 as the national capital reported over 5,000 cases for the fourth consecutive day, according to a report by Hindustan Times.

On Saturday, the highest single-day rise of 6,470 Covid-19 cases took Delhi's tally of infection to 3,88,114, while the number of containment zones the national capital increased to 3,113 from 3,047 on Wednesday.

Quoting sources, the report added that the meeting will primarily be chaired by Union home secretary Ajay Bhalla, Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan, Niti Aayog member Dr VK Paul. The officials will be interacting with Delhi health officials and suggest concrete steps to the government to address the alarming surge in cases.

DH could not independently verify this report.

Earlier this week, amid the staggering spike in cases of Covid-19, stressing that it would be too early to say if this was a "third wave", Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said that the AAP government has changed its strategy and is now going for "aggressive tracing and testing" of people who came in contact with those found positive for the infection, attributing it as one of the factors behind the surge in cases.

The sudden spike in Covid-19 cases comes amid festivities and rising air pollution levels. Experts suggest that milling crowd during the festive season, increase in pollution level and laxity in behaviour by many in observing Covid-19 safety norms have led to a massive surge in daily cases in the national capital in the last few days.

The National Centre for Disease Control in a report drafted recently had warned that Delhi needs to be prepared for about 15,000 fresh cases of Covid-19 per day taking into account the upcoming winter season-related respiratory problems, a large influx of patients from outside and festive gatherings. While Durga Puja celebrations ended on October 25, the next major festivals are Diwali and Chhath in November.

(With agency inputs)