Centre shunts AIIMS trauma centre official in journalist suicide case

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Friday ordered immediate replacement of the Medical Superintendent of AIIMS Trauma Centre where a young journalist jumped to his death last week.

The action came after a four-member inquiry committee, constituted to examine the suicide, submitted its report on Friday.

On July 6th, a Covid-19 positive journalist Tarun Sisodiya had jumped from the fourth floor and died.

"The committee did not find any malafide intent in the death of Mr Sisodiya. It also did not find any lapses in the treatment protocol of Covid-19 ," the minister said.

The health minister also directed that an expert committee be constituted to suggest suitable changes in administration, for AIIMS as well as Jai Prakash Narayan Apex Trauma Center.

Vardhan said the expert committee will submit its report, along with its recommendations, by July 27.