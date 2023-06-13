Child labour eradication drive: Kids rescued in Noida

Child labour eradication drive: 19 children rescued in Noida

PTI
PTI, Noida,
  • Jun 13 2023, 15:33 ist
  • updated: Jun 13 2023, 16:19 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

19 children allegedly engaged as workers at restaurants and furniture stores in Noida have been rescued in a day-long operation, police officials said on Tuesday.

The rescue operation was carried out on Monday as part of a child labour eradication programme on instructions of Gautam Buddh Nagar Police Commissioner Laxmi Singh, they said.

A police spokesperson said the special campaign is underway for eradication of child labour and prevention of child beggary from June 1 to June 30 jointly by the labour department, district probation office, Childline Noida and the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU).

As part of the campaign, 19 children engaged as workers in restaurants and furniture stores in the Shahberi area were rescued on Monday, the police spokesperson said. Under the same campaign, 25 children were rescued in Noida on June 7, according to officials.

The Child Labour (Prohibition & Regulation) Amendment Act 2016 prohibits the employment of children below 14 years in all employment and provides for prohibition on employment of adolescents (14-18 years) in scheduled hazardous occupations and processes.

