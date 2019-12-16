Citizenship Act protests: DU students boycott exams

Several Delhi University students on Monday boycotted exams and held protests to express solidarity with students of Jamia Millia and AMU protesting against the amended Citizenship Act following which heavy force has been deployed at the Arts Faculty.

Sources said students from the English department of the varsity had written to their professors on Sunday night to postpone exams owing to the situation in Jamia but their request could not be considered since it was late.

A source said the students were told that since the exams are at the fag end a decision on their postponement was not possible. Also, the varsity can only take a call to postpone exams and not the respective department, the sources said.

At the Delhi University, students alleged that police cracked down on peacefully protesting students who boycotted exams.

Students of political science department boycotted exams in solidarity with Jamia students.

"I am the only one who has been detained at Maurice Nagar Police Station. There was a group of 60-70 students who were protesting outside the Arts Faculty against police action on Jamia students," Abhigyan, a student of Ramjas College claimed