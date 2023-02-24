Civilian injured in firing by militants in J&K's Anantnag

Militants shot at and injured a civilian in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, officials said.

Unidentified militants fired at Asif Ali Ganie, resident of Hassanpoa area of Bijbehara in the south Kashmir district, injuring him, the officials said.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir: Terrorists hurl grenade at security forces in Srinagar

The injured was taken to a hospital in Bijbehara, from where he was referred to another facility, they said.

The area has been cordoned off and a hunt has been launched to nab the attackers, the officials added.