Jammu and Kashmir: Terrorists hurl grenade at security forces in Srinagar

At about 8:05 pm, terrorists hurled a grenade upon the joint party of police and CRPF at Saidpora Eidgah area of the city

PTI
PTI, Srinagar,
  • Jan 22 2023, 21:52 ist
  • updated: Jan 22 2023, 21:52 ist
Representative Image, Credit: iStock Photo

Militants hurled a grenade at security forces in Eidgah locality of the city on Sunday, officials said, adding there were no reports of any loss of life.

At about 8:05 pm, terrorists hurled a grenade upon the joint party of police and CRPF at Saidpora Eidgah area of the city, the officials said.

They said the grenade missed the target and exploded on the roadside without causing any kind of loss.

Jammu and Kashmir
militants
grenade
