Jammu and Kashmir: Terrorists hurl grenade at security forces in Srinagar

Militants hurled a grenade at security forces in Eidgah locality of the city on Sunday, officials said, adding there were no reports of any loss of life.
At about 8:05 pm, terrorists hurled a grenade upon the joint party of police and CRPF at Saidpora Eidgah area of the city, the officials said.
They said the grenade missed the target and exploded on the roadside without causing any kind of loss.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
DH Radio | Namma Metro safety compromised?
Pulitzer awardee Greer draws inspiration from mundane
'Inspire to read till age of 14, leave it to them then'
Female, male hearts respond differently to stress
Suhana, Shanaya Kapoor meet Kendall Jenner in Dubai
How ancient poop can shed light on animal behaviour
In Lucknow's Anokha Mall, the poor get free clothes
Buzz Aldrin, 2nd man on the Moon, marries on 93rd b'day
Ukrainian filmmakers bring horrors of war to Sundance