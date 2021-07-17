Clear morning in Delhi; heavy rainfall likely on Sunday

The weather man has predicted partly cloudy sky with light rain or thundershowers later in the day

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 17 2021, 11:18 ist
  • updated: Jul 17 2021, 11:18 ist
A man who carries an umbrella walk past Vijay Chowk during rains in New Delhi, Wednesday, July 14, 2021. Credit: PTI Photo

Delhiites woke up to a clear morning on Saturday with the minimum temperature settling at 28.2 degrees Celsius, a notch above season's normal.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has, however, predicted heavy rainfall at isolated places in the city on Sunday.

“The minimum temperature recorded at the Safdarjung Observatory, considered the official reading of the city, was 28.2 degrees Celsius, and the relative humidity at 8.30 am was recorded at 75 per cent,” it said.

The weather man has predicted partly cloudy sky with light rain or thundershowers later in the day, while the maximum temperature is expected to hover around 37 degrees Celsius.

The city had received the first rain of the monsoon season on Tuesday, 16 days after the usual date of June 27.

On Friday, the minimum temperature in the national capital was recorded at 27 degrees Celsius, while the maximum settled at 37.8 degrees Celsius, three notches above the season's normal.

