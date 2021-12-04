Close associate of LeT commander arrested in J&K

The Jammu and Kashmir police on Saturday arrested an active militant who was a close associate of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commander in Budgam district.
A joint team of police and counter insurgency Rashtriya Rifles arrested the LeT militant from the Pushkar area.
"The arrested militant was identified as Hamid Nath of Peth Zanigam village. He was active since February this year," the police said.
The police added: "He was a close aide of LeT commander, Muhammad Yousuf Kantro."
