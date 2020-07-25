CM Arvind Kejriwal says Delhi is moving towards herd immunity: Report

At a time when AIIMS has claimed that the Covid-19 curve was flattening in Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has come out and said that the capital city was moving toward herd immunity.

In an interview with the Economic Times, Kejriwal said that he also believed that a third of people in Delhi had already developed antibodies against the deadly virus. The recently concluded serological survey in the city conducted by the Supreme Health Services and Research Organisation of India revealed that one in every five persons in Delhi had the presence of antibodies.

The chief minister also seemed optimistic about the dip in the number of cases being recorded daily. “I feel Delhi is ready to open its Metro seeing the number of cases today. We will talk to the Centre,” Kejriwal told the publication.

Read: 1 in 5 persons developed antibodies in Delhi Covid-19 sero-survey: Report

The Delhi government in recent days has stepped up its battle against Covid-19 that has clutched the city tight for a while now -- right from setting up the country's first plasma therapy, increasing the number of beds across the city to offering plasma for free.

As on July 24, Delhi had reported 1,27,364 confirmed cases, out of which 14,554 were still active. While the city's death toll stands at 3,745, the number of recoveries has touched 1,09,065.