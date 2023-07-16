Plaint against Cong's Digvijaya over post on Golwalkar

Complaint filed in MP-MLA court against Digvijaya Singh for social media post on ex-RSS chief Golwalkar

The complaint was filed by advocate Shashank Shekhar Tripathi, who is also the convenor of the BJP's Kashi region legal cell.

PTI
PTI, Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh,
  • Jul 16 2023, 10:06 ist
  • updated: Jul 16 2023, 10:32 ist
Congress leader Digvijaya Singh. Credit: PTI File Photo

A complaint has been filed in the MP-MLA court against Congress veteran Digvijaya Singh for allegedly sharing a controversial post on former RSS chief M S Golwalkar on social media.

The complaint was filed by advocate Shashank Shekhar Tripathi, who is also the convenor of the BJP's Kashi region legal cell.

Also Read: Complaint filed against Nitish, Tejashwi in Patna court over lathi-charge on BJP workers

An application was filed in the court of Civil Judge Junior Division Alka on Saturday regarding the matter, on which the court fixed July 18 for recording statement and evidence, he said.

Tripathi alleged that Singh, through his official Twitter account, has caused social hatred and tarnished the image of the RSS by publishing and broadcasting factless and fabricated photos and misleading information about Golwalkar.

Such false facts are being propagated deliberately by Singh with the intention of creating enmity in society and tarnishing the image of the RSS, he alleged.

India News
Varanasi
M S Golwalkar
RSS
Congress 
Uttar Pradesh

