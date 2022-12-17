Complaint plea filed before Bihar court over 'Besharam Rang' song

Complaint filed before Bihar court over 'Besharam Rang'

Sudhir Ojha, a Muzaffarpur-based lawyer, filed the prayer before the CJM court, which will hear the matter on January 3

PTI
PTI, Muzaffarpur,
  • Dec 17 2022, 08:23 ist
  • updated: Dec 17 2022, 08:23 ist
'The song Besharam Rang of the film Pathaan is objectionable and it hurts the sentiments of the Hindu community,' Ojha later told reporters. Credit: IANS Photo

A complaint petition was filed before a court in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district on Friday, seeking the register of an FIR against Bollywood actors Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and others for "hurting religious sentiments" of Hindus in the Besharam Rang song.

Sudhir Ojha, a Muzaffarpur-based lawyer, filed the prayer before the CJM court, which will hear the matter on January 3.

"The song Besharam Rang of the film Pathaan is objectionable and it hurts the sentiments of the Hindu community," Ojha later told reporters.

Entertainment News
bollywood
pathaan
Bihar

